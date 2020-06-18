Global  

'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi congratulates Bihar workers in Bhojpuri
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
On July 04, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed relief works done by BJP workers during the lockdown.

In a virtual meet, he said, "Workers of Bihar BJP and the people deserve congratulations.

Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures.

But you all have proved it wrong."

'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi hails Rajasthan BJP workers' effort during lockdown

'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi hails Rajasthan BJP workers' effort during lockdown

On July 04, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed relief works by BJP workers during the lockdown. He praised efforts of BJP workers in Rajasthan during the lockdown. He said, "Rajasthan BJP has shown how to stand shoulder to shoulder with people, no matter if we are in the power or out of the power. Very inspiring!" Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal arrived BJP headquarters to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

PM Modi greets President Trump on 244th Independence Day of US

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying..
IndiaTimes
HM Shah, Defence Minister arrive at BJP HQ to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' event

HM Shah, Defence Minister arrive at BJP HQ to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' event

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal arrived BJP headquarters to attend 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme wherein PM Narendra Modi will review relief works by BJP workers during the lockdown.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Bihar's Patna

Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Bihar's Patna

Waterlogging has been reported in various parts of Bihar's Patna city due to heavy rainfall. Water also entered Bihar Minister Prem Kumar's residence. Rainfall is expected to continue in Patna, predicts India Meteorological Department.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

'Very inspiring!': PM Modi praises BJP workers for welfare measures during COVID-19 lockdown

 He lauded BJP karyakartas from Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Karnataka, among other states.
DNA

WHO lauds India's efforts in Covid-19 fight, says focus should be on data management

 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded India's efforts in tackling Covid-19 but said that the country should also focus on data management originating..
IndiaTimes
UP COVID update: 772 cases reported in last 24 hours

UP COVID update: 772 cases reported in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on July 4 informed about the latest count of COVID cases in the state. He said, "In the last 24 hours, 772 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 7,627 active cases, 18154 discharges so far and 773 patients have succumbed to the infection."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

