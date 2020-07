PM Modi pays tribute to BJP workers, who lost their lives while serving people during lockdown



On July 04, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed relief works done by BJP workers during the lockdown. In a virtual meet, he said, "Several of our workers despite knowing the danger, kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them and express condolences to their families."

