Jean Castex named French PM after Edouard Philippe resignation
Jean Castex named French PM after Edouard Philippe resignation

Jean Castex named French PM after Edouard Philippe resignation

The French president has tasked Jean Castex with forming a new government after Philippe's resignation, the Elysee says.

Edouard Philippe: France's former PM faces probe into Covid-19 response

 Hours after Philippe's resignation, an inquiry is launched into the government's handling of Covid-19.
Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation [Video]

Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation

Castex is the mayor of Prades, a town in the Pyrenees, and has been overseeing the exit from France's coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews

President Macron picks new prime minister [Video]

President Macron picks new prime minister

President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to reinvent his administration and win back voters. Soraya Ali reports.

Jean Castex named as France's new Prime Minister

 French President Emmanuel names Jean Castex, who coordinated France's virus reopening strategy, as the country's new Prime Minister, after the former prime..
Jordan- France's Macron picks Jean Castex as PM after Philippe resigns

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, July 3 (Petra)-- French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has...
New French Prime Minister Jean Castex, a low-profile functionary

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had to go, now Jean Castex will step in as his replacement....
