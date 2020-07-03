Jean Castex named French PM after Edouard Philippe resignation

The French president has tasked Jean Castex with forming a new government after Philippe's resignation, the Elysee says.

President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to reinvent his administration and win back voters.

Hours after Philippe's resignation, an inquiry is launched into the government's handling of Covid-19.

