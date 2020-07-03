Jean Castex named French PM after Edouard Philippe resignation

|
Édouard Philippe Former Prime Minister of France
Edouard Philippe: France's former PM faces probe into Covid-19 responseHours after Philippe's resignation, an inquiry is launched into the government's handling of Covid-19.
BBC News
Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation
Jean Castex 101st Prime Minister of France
President Macron picks new prime minister
Jean Castex named as France's new Prime MinisterFrench President Emmanuel names Jean Castex, who coordinated France's virus reopening strategy, as the country's new Prime Minister, after the former prime..
WorldNews
