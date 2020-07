Sona Mohapatra on music mafia, #MeToo, & why she refuses to shut up

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death by suicide triggered the outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood.

Singer Sonu Nigam's video blog on favouritism in the music industry added fuel to fire.

Singer Sona Mohapatra is as well known for openly airing her views as for her work.

We spoke to her amid the raging debate on an alleged 'mafia' in the music industry, on her new documentary film 'Shut Up Sona' and more.