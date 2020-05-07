Global  

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League

Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe.The Gunners moved into seventh, three points behind Wolves, after a third straight top-flight win without conceding.

