Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry formally close their Sussex Royal charity

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have formally closed their Sussex Royal charity.

Related news from verified sources Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Sussex Royal Charity Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started the process to close down their Sussex Royal charity....

E! Online - Published 1 day ago



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back 'Facebook boycott in campaign against hate speech' The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will campaign to end online hate speech, as they work with racial...

New Zealand Herald - Published 1 week ago