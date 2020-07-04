Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida

A microscopic, single-celled amoeba that can destroy the brain of its victims has reared its ugly head in Florida.

According to CNN, a Florida Department of Health on Friday announced the confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri.

The DOH official said infections from Naegleria fowleri are usually fatal.

In the US, there have been 143 known cases.

Only four have survived.

Naegleria fowleri is typically found in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers and ponds.

It enters the body through the nasal passages.

Also, victims may possibly be exposed to the amoeba through a neti pot when rinsing congested sinuses.