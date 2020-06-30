Global  

Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Tyson Brummett Killed In Plane Crash
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly
Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Tyson Brummett Killed In Plane Crash
The Phils said Brummet and three others were killed in the crash.
Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane...
Seattle Times Also reported by •E! Online•FOX Sports•CBS News


Tyson Brummett, former Phillies pitcher, killed after plane he was piloting crashes in Utah

Tyson Brummett, a former pitcher for the Phillies, died along with three others Friday morning when...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News



Elljay1011

truebluedinkydiAussie 🇦🇺🌈 RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett among 4 killed in Utah plane crash https://t.co/OwbSILMPCD 35 seconds ago

Christi51342720

Christina Hill Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett among 4 killed in Utah plane crash https://t.co/d9MCYjqnSl 3 minutes ago

RubyCraftz

#CraftingPawzStudio #CheckIt4Andretti Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett killed in plane crash https://t.co/bdfq5ojT67 11 minutes ago

AllThingsWSB

All Things WSB-TV Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett killed in plane crash https://t.co/NHGNZsCGw7 17 minutes ago

HunterSmithWBKO

Hunter Smith A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah. https://t.co/1FBqFE6gXM 30 minutes ago

CBird73936300

C. Bird RT @NBC12: Heartbreaking news... A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah. https://t.co/… 32 minutes ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond Heartbreaking news... A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah. https://t.co/FaZ8wnCiQO 36 minutes ago

wbkotv

WBKO Television A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah. https://t.co/gZZy92X34m 56 minutes ago


