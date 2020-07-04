Global  

Braintree South Shore Plaza Shooting Is Latest Violent Incident In Boston Area
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Braintree South Shore Plaza Shooting Is Latest Violent Incident In Boston Area
WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
jan78077777

Jan RT @shannonrwatts: Meanwhile in Massachusetts, a 15-year-old girl was shot and injured after being struck by a stray bullet during a shooto… 2 minutes ago

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Braintree South Shore Plaza Shooting Is Latest Violent Incident In Boston Area - CBS Boston https://t.co/rgGUHVojSc 7 minutes ago

RTimeWillTell2

R_Time_Will_Tell🤔📰⚖ RT @JosephV64384697: Boston man charged South Shore Plaza shooting; cops now say just 1 shooter Jose Rodriguez, 21, of Boston shooting at t… 27 minutes ago

JosephV64384697

@JosephVincent Boston man charged South Shore Plaza shooting; cops now say just 1 shooter Jose Rodriguez, 21, of Boston shooting a… https://t.co/4hjTjz6UFe 38 minutes ago

lescnet

LESC.net Man held without bail after 15-year-old shot inside South Shore Plaza https://t.co/rhYEgve1o6 47 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shoppers Talk Of Fear And Chaos During Shooting At Braintree Mall [Video]

Shoppers Talk Of Fear And Chaos During Shooting At Braintree Mall

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:01Published
Video shows suspect in South Shore Plaza shooting being taken into custody [Video]

Video shows suspect in South Shore Plaza shooting being taken into custody

Police said two suspects were in custody after a 15-year-old girl was shot inside the South Shore Plaza.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:22Published
Video shows moments before shooting inside South Shore Plaza [Video]

Video shows moments before shooting inside South Shore Plaza

Video showed the moments leading up to a shooting inside South Shore Plaza that left a 15-year-old girl hurt.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:25Published