San Quentin Death Row Inmate Dies From Coronavirus Complications

2 Condemned San Quentin Inmates Die of Apparent COVID-19 ComplicationsTwo more deaths were reported at San Quentin State Prison as the coronavirus continues to devastate the inmate population. Betty Yu reports. (7-3-20)
Death row inmate dies of COVID-19Death row inmate dies of COVID-19
Firsthand Look Inside San Quentin Where 1000 Inmates Have Tested Positive For COVID-19KPIX 5 Juliette Goodrich talks to a former inmate at San Quentin, who gives a chilling firsthand account of what it's like inside The Q, now that more than a thousand inmates have tested positive for..