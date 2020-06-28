2 Condemned San Quentin Inmates Die of Apparent COVID-19 Complications
Two more deaths were reported at San Quentin State Prison as the coronavirus continues to devastate the inmate population.
Betty Yu reports.
(7-3-20)
