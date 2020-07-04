Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Powerful Waves Flood Balboa Peninsula In Newport Beach
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Powerful Waves Flood Balboa Peninsula In Newport Beach

Powerful Waves Flood Balboa Peninsula In Newport Beach

Residents in the Balboa Peninsula were left reeling Saturday morning after high tide and high surf caused massive flooding in their community.

Joy Benedict reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cleanup in Newport Beach after flooding causes sailboat to capsize [Video]

Cleanup in Newport Beach after flooding causes sailboat to capsize

Big surf and high tides brewed the perfect storm in Newport Beach, California on Friday (July 3), causing flooding. High tide water levels rose above the sidewalks and flooded homes and across parts..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:04Published
Caught On Video: Powerful Waves Flood Balboa Peninsula [Video]

Caught On Video: Powerful Waves Flood Balboa Peninsula

Ocean waves crashed over the sand at the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach Friday night, and into the parking lots and streets. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published
Powerful Waves Flood Balboa Peninsula, Leaving Muddy Mess In Newport Beach [Video]

Powerful Waves Flood Balboa Peninsula, Leaving Muddy Mess In Newport Beach

Residents in the Balboa Peninsula are left reeling this morning after high tide and high surf caused massive flooding in their community. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published