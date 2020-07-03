Global  

Supreme Court Denies Request From Illinois GOP On Number Of People At Political Rallies
Illinois Republicans wanted relief from Gov.

JB Pritzker’s coronavirus rule, which capped the number of people allowed at political rallies at 50.

