BBC's first television news bulletin broadcast and other major events from history on July 5th
General elections were held in the Netherlands on 5 July 1922.They were the first elections held under universal suffrage, which became reality after the acceptance of a proposal by Henri Marchant in 1919 that gave women full voting rights.Almost all major parties had a woman elected.

The number of female representatives increased from one to seven.

Announcement was made on July 5, 1945, by General MacArthur that “the entire Philippine Islands are now liberated and the Philippine campaigns can be regarded as virtually closed.

The BBC broadcasted its first daily television news programme.

The 20-minute bulletin was introduced by Richard Baker as an "Illustrated summary of the news.

In late 1993, Bezos decided to establish an online bookstore.

He left his job at D.

E.

Shaw and founded Amazon in his garage on July 5, 1994, after writing its business plan on a cross-country drive from New York City to Seattle.

White Leaves 5th June HISTORY NEWS : 1954- BBC Broadcast of BBC's first Television NEWS Bulletin #history #news #bbcnews… https://t.co/UD3GK9YOjV 9 hours ago

RabindraSutar

Rabindra Sutar RT @the_hindu: Quiz: This world renowned institution broadcast its first television news bulletin on July 5, 1954, with the News and Newsre… 14 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Quiz: This world renowned institution broadcast its first television news bulletin on July 5, 1954, with the News a… https://t.co/ijfFAaZ3P3 16 hours ago


