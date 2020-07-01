Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4th of July during the pandemic
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:39s - Published
4th of July during the pandemic

4th of July during the pandemic

This year's 4th of July celebrations are looking a lot different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to safely celebrate the 4th of July during a pandemic

Here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July during the coronavirus pandemic including how to watch...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsy


With plexiglass and piles of hot dogs, a Fourth of July tradition lives on

NEW YORK — With Independence Day celebrations canceled around the country, one distinctly American...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump doubles down on fighting 'radical left' at US Independence Day celebrations

With 4th of July celebrations muted by the pandemic, US President Donald Trump lashed out at China,...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this

skiingmadman

Eric Silva RT @schmarzo: Wake up America. #Covid19 doesn’t just endanger elderly Please practice safe habits during #COVID19 pandemic: wear facemask,… 44 seconds ago

ZenTaoPrincess

ZenTaoPrincess RT @MsModular: Just so everybody has context. There are fewer people on the national mall right now than during a normal weekday or weekend… 2 minutes ago

TheGDobbins

Galen M. Dobbins RT @AsmFrazier: #IndependanceDay this year carries a bigger weight on all of us. We must be thankful for all of our service members that ha… 3 minutes ago

HelpforBear

C. R. RT @shaunpatdavis: @ProjectLincoln What kind of sick***fills a 4th of July event with Americans not wearing masks during a pandemic,… 4 minutes ago

estherrowan2

esther rowan RT @NHSHighland: Raigmore this morning where our emergency service colleagues helped us acknowledge the amazing work of health & care staff… 4 minutes ago

tiphuhne

‎✵tiff RT @evilshnevil: Fuck y’all blowing up fireworks. 1) 4th of July is a dumbass excuse to get wasted and party 2) so much injustice is happen… 5 minutes ago

mrfunkybot

Twerp RT @KarenPhysics: I'm just going to say this once to get it out of my chest, it's July 4th which means gringos are coming from the U.S. int… 5 minutes ago

starrybunnieboy

Elio @ TWEWY ANIME LET'S GOOOOOO Kinda shitty how my cousins go out to celebrate 4th of July during a pandemic for one but secondly they have a dog… https://t.co/KsNv40N07V 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech [Video]

President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech

President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Businesses feel effects of Red, White & Blue Ash cancellation [Video]

Businesses feel effects of Red, White & Blue Ash cancellation

Businesses feel effects of Red, White & Blue Ash cancellation

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:44Published
Facebook Video Parade In Norristown [Video]

Facebook Video Parade In Norristown

The annual tradition was changed amid the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published