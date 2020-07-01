4th of July during the pandemic

Eric Silva RT @schmarzo: Wake up America. #Covid19 doesn’t just endanger elderly Please practice safe habits during #COVID19 pandemic: wear facemask,… 44 seconds ago

ZenTaoPrincess RT @MsModular: Just so everybody has context. There are fewer people on the national mall right now than during a normal weekday or weekend… 2 minutes ago

Galen M. Dobbins RT @AsmFrazier: #IndependanceDay this year carries a bigger weight on all of us. We must be thankful for all of our service members that ha… 3 minutes ago

C. R. RT @shaunpatdavis: @ProjectLincoln What kind of sick***fills a 4th of July event with Americans not wearing masks during a pandemic,… 4 minutes ago

esther rowan RT @NHSHighland: Raigmore this morning where our emergency service colleagues helped us acknowledge the amazing work of health & care staff… 4 minutes ago

‎✵tiff RT @evilshnevil: Fuck y’all blowing up fireworks. 1) 4th of July is a dumbass excuse to get wasted and party 2) so much injustice is happen… 5 minutes ago

Twerp RT @KarenPhysics: I'm just going to say this once to get it out of my chest, it's July 4th which means gringos are coming from the U.S. int… 5 minutes ago