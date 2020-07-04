Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for Independence Day wish, says 'America loves India' | Oneindia News

In another display of bonhomie ahead of US presidential polls, US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States.

The Fourth of July -- also known as Independence Day or July 4th - is a federal holiday in the US commemorating the publication of the declaration of independence from Great Britain in 1776.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday congratulated President Trump and the people of the US on the count.

Responding to the greetings from the prime minister on the popular micro-blogging site, Trump said in a tweet: "Thank you my friend.

America loves India!" The Twitter exchange between the two leaders were welcomed by people from both the countries and it went viral on the social media.