Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak
Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak

People will not be allowed to enter or exit Segria zone, which includes Lleida city, after a sharp rise in infections.

Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents

 Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria,..
Coronavirus Spain: Catalonia locks down area of 210,000 people

 The Spanish region re-imposes restrictions on an area west of Barcelona after a surge in infections.
Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience [Video]

Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience

Barcelona's Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.

Coronavirus reduces sparkle in Spain's cava industry [Video]

Coronavirus reduces sparkle in Spain's cava industry

Spain's 1.2 billion euro cava sector has had a turbulent few years with a grape-farmers' strike, foreign buyouts of family firms and a sales hit from the Catalonia separatist crisis. Ciara Lee reports

