Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire Crews In East Bay On Alert From July Fourth Fireworks
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Fire Crews In East Bay On Alert From July Fourth Fireworks

Fire Crews In East Bay On Alert From July Fourth Fireworks

Kenny Choi reports on fire crews working to contain fires from fireworks across the East Bay (7-4-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Contra Costa County Fire Crews Brace for Busy Holiday Weekend [Video]

Contra Costa County Fire Crews Brace for Busy Holiday Weekend

Like much of the Bay Area Contra Costa County has seen an explosion of illegal fireworks -- and wildfires sparked by them -- in recent weeks. Wilson Walker reports. (7-4-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:14Published
Tampa Bay residents social distance for Fourth of July [Video]

Tampa Bay residents social distance for Fourth of July

Tampa Bay residents social distance for Fourth of July

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
Illegal Fireworks Crackdown Underway As Bay Area Wildfire Fears Remain High [Video]

Illegal Fireworks Crackdown Underway As Bay Area Wildfire Fears Remain High

Police and fire crews were on alert Friday trying to get illegal fireworks off Bay Area the streets as demand for fireworks rose among people looking for alternatives to canceled public fireworks..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:37Published