Fire Crews In East Bay On Alert From July Fourth Fireworks
Kenny Choi reports on fire crews working to contain fires from fireworks across the East Bay (7-4-2020)
Contra Costa County Fire Crews Brace for Busy Holiday WeekendLike much of the Bay Area Contra Costa County has seen an explosion of illegal fireworks -- and wildfires sparked by them -- in recent weeks. Wilson Walker reports. (7-4-20)
Tampa Bay residents social distance for Fourth of JulyTampa Bay residents social distance for Fourth of July
Illegal Fireworks Crackdown Underway As Bay Area Wildfire Fears Remain HighPolice and fire crews were on alert Friday trying to get illegal fireworks off Bay Area the streets as demand for fireworks rose among people looking for alternatives to canceled public fireworks..