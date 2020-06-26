Kanye West to ‘run for US president’

|
Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Kanye West announces he will challenge Donald Trump for the US presidencyKanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism
SBS
Kanye West tweets he's running for president in 2020, Elon Musk offers 'full support'Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
USATODAY.com
Ty Dolla Sign 'blessed' to have Kanye work his magic on Ego Death
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06Published
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
America loves India, says US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence..
IndiaTimes
'America loves India': Donald Trump thanks 'friend' PM Modi for Independence Day greetingsPM Modi had congratulated Trump and people of the US as the country marks its 244th anniversary of Independence on July 4.
DNA
Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speechUS President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against..
WorldNews
