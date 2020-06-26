Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West to ‘run for US president’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Kanye West to ‘run for US president’

Kanye West to ‘run for US president’

Kanye West has said he is running to become president of the United States.The rap superstar made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day, July 4.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West announces he will challenge Donald Trump for the US presidency

 Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism
SBS

Kanye West tweets he's running for president in 2020, Elon Musk offers 'full support'

 Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
USATODAY.com
Ty Dolla Sign 'blessed' to have Kanye work his magic on Ego Death [Video]

Ty Dolla Sign 'blessed' to have Kanye work his magic on Ego Death

Ty Dolla $ign has admitted he was "bless" to have Kanye West work his "greatness" on his new song 'Ego Death'.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:06Published

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence..
IndiaTimes

'America loves India': Donald Trump thanks 'friend' PM Modi for Independence Day greetings

 PM Modi had congratulated Trump and people of the US as the country marks its 244th anniversary of Independence on July 4.
DNA

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West and Gap Strike 10-Year Deal for ‘Yeezy Gap’ Apparel Line

The Gap brand, which has flailed in recent years as it struggled with an identity crisis, has a new...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust Jared


Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Kanye West has his sights set on the White House--again. The rapper marked the Fourth of July holiday...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comSOHH


Kanye West Delays Wash Us In The Blood Premiere But Comes Through For Diehard Fans W/ Something Else

Kanye West Delays Wash Us In The Blood Premiere But Comes Through For Diehard Fans W/ Something Else Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is going to make fans wait a little longer for his new “Wash Us in...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this

MrsTruth22

andrea lavender @realDonaldTrump @CNN Ah, I get it. Get Kanye West to run for president to get black voters to vote for him and n… https://t.co/BqALK8UPoT 3 seconds ago

Herrfizzy

alifherrfian RT @ComplexMusic: Kanye West officially announces he's running for president/ https://t.co/2W5mWgJulf https://t.co/p8dLT8nZRv 4 seconds ago

a_posthumous

A Posthumous Memoir RT @KaivanShroff: Over 130,000 Americans have died in the past 3 months because Trump is president. Don’t vote for Kanye West as a statem… 4 seconds ago

SolelyConcepts

Solely Concepts RT @MarcACaputo: Kanye West went from endorsing Trump to claiming he’d run against him —an announcement that benefits the president to the… 6 seconds ago

jwstepp

JWS RT @G_TheOriginal: Kanye West just announced he's running for president this year ~ RT if you're still voting for @realDonaldTrump! I foll… 6 seconds ago

Maritllama

Marit I dont know who's worse trump as president or kanye west as president.... america never fails to amaze me 11 seconds ago

elizarayment

Elizabeth Rayment RT @guardian: Kanye West declares he will run for US president in 2020 https://t.co/tg57wWEL3q 12 seconds ago

1ondon2

London blogger Kanye West declares he will run for US president in 2020 https://t.co/wdNTU8K1Ak 15 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo [Video]

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo

Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
Kanye West: son cadeau féérique pour Kim [Video]

Kanye West: son cadeau féérique pour Kim

Kanye West a acheté suffisamment de roses pour transformer la salle de bains de sa belle en "forêt enchantée".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" With Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex, Blackpink's Guinness World Records & More Music News | Bill [Video]

Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" With Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex, Blackpink's Guinness World Records & More Music News | Bill

Blackpink breaks multiple Guinness World Records, Lil Nas X celebrates his coming out as gay anniversary and Ty Dolla $ign teams up with Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex for "Ego Death."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:10Published