Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published
UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open

UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, cinemas and hotels have opened in England for the first time since late March.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

stlnewsonline

STL.News New post (UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open) has been published on… https://t.co/Q5Qf2h6VWn 1 day ago

WSecondSource

World Second Source UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open Read more: https://t.co/bghl4D3OU3 #uk #Lockdown… https://t.co/ZkqNM0bRRJ 1 day ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open https://t.co/ivzDEBNcyA 1 day ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite.news UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open https://t.co/ohK6fttaSe 1 day ago

zlabiz

Zla Official UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open 1 day ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon UK eases lockdown: Crowds and queues as hospitality venues open Pubs, restaurant https://t.co/ks2768VrrP 1 day ago

sitewizarduk

SiteWizard Check out our latest #blog article “avoid the crowds … and queues” where we discuss some suggestions on how you and… https://t.co/0dZvbs1SSY 5 days ago

covidnewsCH

covidnews.ch #CoronaInfoCH #COVID19 #corona #trendingnews #uk Queues outside major sho... https://t.co/1Y1dDECrdZ 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open

Be patient, avoid crowds and prepare to hand over contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said as she outlined advice for visiting beer gardens, outdoor cafes and other hospitality.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business [Video]

'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business

Hospitality businesses across England are preparing to welcome around nine million customers on so-called 'Super Saturday'. Businesses ranging from hairdressing salons to Britain's smallest pub have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published