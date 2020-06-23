Bars, hairdressers and churches among venues open again in Scotland as lockdown eases

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Bars, churches, hairdressers and other venues have opened in Scotland as the country eases its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

As Scotland marked its first full week with no Covid-19 related deaths since March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were "hard-earned".

Sturgeon: Biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown today [Video]

Sturgeon: Biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown today

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says that "today marks the biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown", as museums, hairdressers, place of worships, cinemas and other indoor activities finally reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
Sturgeon announces no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for a full week [Video]

Sturgeon announces no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for a full week

Nicola Sturgeon announces that Scotland has now gone a full week without any new coronavirus deaths.The milestone comes as Scotland eases its lockdown restrictions further. Venues like museums, galleries and other attractions have reopened there today.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Barber to cut hair for 24 hours to thank customers for lockdown support [Video]

Barber to cut hair for 24 hours to thank customers for lockdown support

A barber in East Renfrewshire opened his doors at midnight on Wednesday as a thank you to loyal customers who supported him through lockdown.Tony Mann in Giffnock decided to start cutting hair as soon as he was allowed to on the first day of hairdressers and other establishments in Scotland reopening.His barber shop will be open for 24 hours on Wednesday with the 24-year-old also fully booked with appointments for the following fortnight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Michigan football's David Ojabo stuck in Scotland because of international travel ban

 Michigan football freshman defensive end David Ojabo is in Scotland and has not returned to campus because of an international travel ban.
USATODAY.com

Scotland reports 6th day of no coronavirus deaths [Video]

Scotland reports 6th day of no coronavirus deaths

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed there have been no coronavirus related deaths in the country for the 6th day in a row. The politician went on to confirm the reopening of tourism, museums, childcare, hairdressing and faith centres Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Sturgeon sets out easing of restrictions in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon sets out easing of restrictions in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out the restrictions which have been lifted in Scotland from today as the nation moves from phase two to phase three of their Covid-19 lockdown. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

