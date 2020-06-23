Bars, hairdressers and churches among venues open again in Scotland as lockdown eases

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says that "today marks the biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown", as museums, hairdressers, place of worships, cinemas and other indoor activities finally reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon announces that Scotland has now gone a full week without any new coronavirus deaths.The milestone comes as Scotland eases its lockdown restrictions further. Venues like museums, galleries and other attractions have reopened there today.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
A barber in East Renfrewshire opened his doors at midnight on Wednesday as a thank you to loyal customers who supported him through lockdown.Tony Mann in Giffnock decided to start cutting hair as soon as he was allowed to on the first day of hairdressers and other establishments in Scotland reopening.His barber shop will be open for 24 hours on Wednesday with the 24-year-old also fully booked with appointments for the following fortnight.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed there have been no coronavirus related deaths in the country for the 6th day in a row. The politician went on to confirm the reopening of tourism, museums, childcare, hairdressing and faith centres Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out the restrictions which have been lifted in Scotland from today as the nation moves from phase two to phase three of their Covid-19 lockdown.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn