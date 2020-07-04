Global  

Dozens killed in southern Japan floods
Dozens killed in southern Japan floods

Dozens killed in southern Japan floods

At least 34 people are believed to have been killed in southern Japan, as torrential rain and severe flooding continues across several Asian countries.

