Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap

Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.

Report by Browna.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Flag-waving activists ridiculed for Scottish border coronavirus 'patrol'

 Nicola Sturgeon says it is her 'duty' to consider implementation of quarantine for visitors entering Scotland from other parts of UK
Independent
Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10. But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Sturgeon accuses government of "shambolic decision making" [Video]

Sturgeon accuses government of "shambolic decision making"

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's "shambolic decision making", explaining the Scottish government had been given "little or no notice" of airbridge proposals ahead of today's announcement. The Scottish government have not signed up to the airbridge arrangement.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:36Published

Nicola Sturgeon slams UK government's 'shambolic' coronavirus handling

 Scottish first minister criticise 'shifting sands' of UK policy
Independent

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

St George’s marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS [Video]

St George’s marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Hospital staff at London's St George's took to the helipad to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home [Video]

Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded the NHS outside his home in London as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

Boris Johnson leads nation in applause for NHS anniversary

 Boris Johnson has led another round of applause for healthcare workers on the anniversary of the NHS's founding.
Independent

Britons overwhelmingly want NHS privatisation to end after coronavirus crisis, survey finds

 Exclusive: Coronavirus crisis has revived debate over making health service fully public-sector operated, says think tank
Independent

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

England requires no quarantine for travellers from 59 countries [Video]

England requires no quarantine for travellers from 59 countries

Scotland and Wales will not be pressured into following England's lead for now.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published
Pubs reopen as Covid-19 lockdown relaxed in England [Video]

Pubs reopen as Covid-19 lockdown relaxed in England

The Cross Keys pub in London opened for the first time today as Covid-19 lockdown measures were relaxed in England. Customer Blair Sandison from Scotland was pleased to be having his first pub drink since the end of March while pub manager Eric Lanouilh said his pub had done "so much" to implement the new social distancing guidelines.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Greenpeace UK fined £80,000 and found guilty of contempt of court after BP oil rig protest

 Scotland's top civil court finds organisation exhibited 'wilful defiance' of ban on occupying platform
Independent

Edinburgh Edinburgh Capital of Scotland

Coronavirus death toll written out in litter left on Edinburgh's Meadows

 Locals say Meadow was turned into an open-air party
Independent
Husband and wife keep nation entertained from kitchen table with magazine-style TV show [Video]

Husband and wife keep nation entertained from kitchen table with magazine-style TV show

A Scottish husband and wife duo are entertaining the nation from their kitchen table with a magazine-style TV show, featuring acts including a world record breaker who baths in baked beans,  a ventriloquist and a rap star. Calling their homegrown production Moreish TV, as they "give a little bit more," Edinburgh couple Craig and Debbie Stephens - veterans of the entertainment industry, who normally run a recording studio - started their now weekly show in April to help struggling performers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The variety-style broadcast - which Craig, 51, and Debbie, 56, present, film and edit at their kitchen table, then post to YouTube, where it attracts thousands of viewers -  comes as the National Campaign for the Arts has painted a bleak picture for the future and venues like London's Southbank Centre look set to stay closed until April 2021.  Now the Stephens want their show to provide a platform where entertainers can perform and build their fanbase while venues are closed - featuring diverse guests from around the world, including singers from X Factor, America's Got Talent and The Voice Indonesia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Extend Treasury support to save jobs and prevent virus spread [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Extend Treasury support to save jobs and prevent virus spread

Nicola Sturgeon has called on the Treasury to extend financial support for workers and businesses, saying the alternative risks a surge in coronavirus cases or more job losses. Speaking at the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister addressed the UK GDP figures released on Friday showing a decline in April of more than 20%.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Businesses offered chance to invite alpacas to their video calls [Video]

Businesses offered chance to invite alpacas to their video calls

Businesses are now able to raise funds for the Marie Curie charity by inviting Bob Crosbie, from Bobcat Alpacas in Edinburgh, to host a 20-minute "meet and greet" with his friendly herd of alpacas in return for a suggested £100 donation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hancock insists majority of people are social distancing [Video]

Hancock insists majority of people are social distancing

Health secretary Matt Hancock says most people continue to follow social distancing guidelines, despite footage appearing to show large crowds ignoring the measures – as lockdown restrictions were eased in England on Saturday.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Sir Simon Stephens on NHS birthday [Video]

Sir Simon Stephens on NHS birthday

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stephens says tonight's final 'Clap for Carers' event is a chance for the country to thank healthcare workers as the National Health Service marks its 72nd birthday.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

NHS Anniversary: Nicola Sturgeon to join nationwide clap for carers

Nicola Sturgeon will be among those paying tribute to health workers on the 72nd anniversary of the...
BBC News - Published


Nurses join 'clap for carers' as NHS turns 72 [Video]

Nurses join 'clap for carers' as NHS turns 72

Staff at St Helier Hospital in the London Borough of Sutton were joined by members of the public in the latest Clap for Our Carers as Britain's National Health Service turned 72.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published