Florists create Black Lives Matter floral display
A team of florists are honoring Black communities by putting together a Black Lives Matter floral display.
dwight moss Florists create Black Lives Matter floral display https://t.co/j3WVT6MD1T 2 days ago
WISN 12 NEWS Florists create Black Lives Matter floral display https://t.co/Xe3pM7jwmB 2 days ago
Orlando protests merge in an unexpected display of unityTwo Black Lives Matter protests met in the middle — quite literally — at an intersection in downtown Orlando, Florida. Watch the uplifting moment filmed from above as the different groups realize..
Statue of Slave Trader Robert Milligan Gets Removed by Authorities in LondonA crowd of people gathered in Canary Wharf, London to witness the authorities removing the statue of a slave trader, Robert Milligan. The act was a display to show solidarity with the Black Lives..
Police memorial, peaceful protest make for emotional Friday in KCKTwo kinds of grief were on display Friday in Wyandotte County.