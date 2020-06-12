Florists create Black Lives Matter floral display

A team of florists are honoring Black communities by putting together a Black Lives Matter floral display.



Related videos from verified sources Orlando protests merge in an unexpected display of unity



Two Black Lives Matter protests met in the middle — quite literally — at an intersection in downtown Orlando, Florida. Watch the uplifting moment filmed from above as the different groups realize.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago Statue of Slave Trader Robert Milligan Gets Removed by Authorities in London



A crowd of people gathered in Canary Wharf, London to witness the authorities removing the statue of a slave trader, Robert Milligan. The act was a display to show solidarity with the Black Lives.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago Police memorial, peaceful protest make for emotional Friday in KCK



Two kinds of grief were on display Friday in Wyandotte County. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:26 Published 3 weeks ago