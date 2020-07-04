Liz Garthwait RT @apoorva_nyc: Is the coronavirus airborne? YES, according to 239 experts from 32 countries. But if so, why does @WHO still maintain that… 16 seconds ago

MakeupStorePRO https://makeupstorepro.co/Safe2Wrk RT @bborrell: Funny how the precautionary principal only seems to apply to infinitesimal cancer risks not to a global pandemic. Dynamite re… 20 seconds ago

Gv RT @DrEricDing: ⚠️VIRUS IS AIRBORNE. Repeat, the #SARSCoV2 coronavirus is airborne. Epidemiologists & aerosol Scientists have been saying i… 34 seconds ago

The physician scientist Better late than never: "If airborne transmission is a significant factor in the pandemic, especially in crowded s… https://t.co/0ZnRQx1YCZ 51 seconds ago

Cyril Kirkland RT @Megawatts55: 239 Experts With 1 Big Claim: The Coronavirus Is Airborne https://t.co/Qlhn7lX3C5 57 seconds ago

nicole heatherington RT @uTobian: Origins? (Brazil? China? Nov? Dec?) https://t.co/8QC3GlJuS8 Transmission? (Droplets? Air? Poop?) https://t.co/wMPMOeHAuc Le… 2 minutes ago

Pieter de Nijs 239 Experts With 1 Big Claim: The Coronavirus Is Airborne https://t.co/Stww9BnOo3 2 minutes ago