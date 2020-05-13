Woman Dies Falling From Roller Coaster

Paris (CNN) A woman died Sunday after falling from a roller coaster in a theme park in Oise, in northern France.

The accident occurred on Saturday around 1:45 pm at Parc Saint Paul, the park said in a news release.

Authorities in Oise confirmed the incident to CNN.

The woman, 32, fell while riding the Formula 1 Coaster.

Children at least 4 feet or taller can ride the Formula 1, described by the park as a family friendly attraction.

Parc Saint Paul reopened on June 6 with coronavirus guidelines set in place, including a mask requirement and social distancing measures.