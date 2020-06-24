Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35Published
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Sadio Mane & Curtis Jones score as Reds extend home winning runLiverpool mark their first home game since becoming Premier League champions with victory, scoring twice in the second half to see off Aston Villa.
BBC News
Champions Liverpool win to add to Villa's relegation worriesLiverpool mark their first home game since becoming Premier League champions with victory, scoring twice in the second half to see off Aston Villa.
BBC News
Curtis Jones (footballer) football player
Aston Villa F.C. Association football club
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Adams stunner gives Southampton win over Man CityChe Adams scores his first Premier League goal as Southampton withstand a Manchester City barrage to earn victory at St Mary's Stadium.
BBC News
Southampton 1-0 Man City: Che Adams hits winner with spectacular first Premier League goalChe Adams scores his first Premier League goal as Southampton withstand a Manchester City barrage to earn victory at St Mary's Stadium.
BBC News
David Silva: The perfect tenant who was a superstar from the start - Micah Richards columnDavid Silva is a special talent we should savour in the Premier League while we still can, says his old Manchester City team-mate Micah Richards.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Sadio Mané Senegalese footballer
Senegal's football hero: Sadio Mane role model in his country
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources