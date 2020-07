Guardiola: We must eradicate mistakes Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:01s - Published 8 minutes ago Guardiola: We must eradicate mistakes Pep Guardiola says mistakes are "part of the game" after Ederson was lobbed by Che Adams in Manchester City's defeat to Southampton, but feels errors have happened "many times this season". 0

