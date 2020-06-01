Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report

|
Josep Maria Bartomeu FC Barcelona President
Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31Published
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona: Lionel Messi sets up two in fine winBarcelona keep alive their slim La Liga title hopes with an excellent victory at in-form Villarreal.
BBC News
Monday's gossip: Man City could sign Messi if Guardiola leavesChelsea to sell six to fund Havertz deal, Arsenal and Napoli lead Saint-Maximin chase, Messi to wait for City, plus more.
BBC News
Setien says things are fine with Messi amid contract speculation
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:30Published
Barcelona's Setien Speaks On Messi Future, Griezmann Snub And Being Fired Ahead Of Villarreal ClashFC Barcelona coach Quique Setien has spoken on Lionel Messi’s future, snubbing Antoine Griezmann, and his possible firing ahead of the Blaugrana’s clash with..
WorldNews
Barcelona City in Catalonia, Spain
Coronavirus Spain: Catalonia locks down area of 210,000 peopleThe Spanish region re-imposes restrictions on an area west of Barcelona after a surge in infections.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica reopens to key workersAccess to the structure is initially given only to those who helped fight coronavirus in the city.
BBC News
Why Messi is fed up at Barcelona - Balague columnLionel Messi is disillusioned with many aspects of life at Barcelona at the moment - and it throws his future at the Nou Camp into doubt.
BBC News
Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward scores 700th goal with Panenka penaltyLionel Messi scores the 700th goal of his career with a Panenka penalty in Barcelona's La Liga game with Atletico Madrid.
BBC News
Catalonia Autonomous community in northeastern Spain
Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in GaliciaGalicia reinstates curbs on a coastal area, a day after Catalonia imposed a similar local lockdown.
BBC News
Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residentsCatalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria,..
WorldNews
Argentina country in South America
Argentina allows Olympic athletes to resume training
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
COVID-19 survivor loses dad the day he's discharged
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Excessive sugar intake linked with unhealthy fat deposits
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Argentina and Brazil crops threatened by locust swarmThe insects have already caused damage to crops in Paraguay and could head for Uruguay next.
BBC News
