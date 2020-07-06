Brazil Concert Band returns to the stage

From july 16th through the 23rd.

Nat: music the "brazil concert band made its return tonight after coronavirus put live concerts on hold earlier this year.

The performance at forest park was called "back home again: a patriotic salute."

It featured many independence day favorites.

This is the brazil concert band's first performance of the year.

Musicians were spaced out on stage... and every other bench in the audience was blocked off.

"this"... was to maintain social distancing.

The next live concert is next