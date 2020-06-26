Global  

Return of live music: Brazil Concert Band prepared for holiday tribute
Music can unite us and inspire us.

It's been noticably absent from our lives for many months... but... as news 10's heather good reports... live music is making a return to one wabash valley community this weekend.

Heathe} the coronavirus pandemic has impacted all parts of life but here in brazil the director of a concert band is not letting it stop the music.

He's got a plan just in time for this holiday weekend to keep everyone safe and entertained.

Pk} nats: music the musicians are prepared... and the seating chart set for the return of live music in brazil, indiana.

Nats: "in this row..."

Matt huber is the longest serving director of the brazil concert band.

He's got new stage directions for band members ahead of the first live performance of the season -- this weekend.

Musicians will be spaced farther apart as they perform their annual "patriotic salute" sunday night to an audience also spread out with every other bench closed off.

Nats: music the music -- missed by many -- welcomed back.

Director matt huber says, "ecstatic.

Everyone i've talked to, all the people that are coming back, they're so excited because they really missed playing band."

The brazil concert band itself is one of the oldest continuous bands in america -- getting its start in the 1850's.

It was well established by 1918... when the spanish flu pandemic took hold.

Director matt huber says, "any time of history, music had paid a very, very important part.

It unifies the people.

It gives them something to be happy about and i'm going back with the last pandemic of a hundred years ago where john philip sousa and his band, they practiced social distancing and they played here and there all over the country.

The brazil concert band performed at the same time and far as we're seeing in our records they spread themselves out as well."

Heathe} the first live concert of the season is this sunday at 8 o'clock right here in forest park.

In brazil, heather good, news 10.




