Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elton John celebrated with new coin
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Elton John celebrated with new coin

Elton John celebrated with new coin

On Monday the legendary singer-songwriter became the second artist ever to be honored with a commemorative coin from Britain's Royal Mint.

Gloria Tso has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elton John Elton John English rock singer-songwriter, composer and pianist

Sir Elton John honoured by Royal Mint on £1,000 gold coin

 The Crocodile Rock singer is the second act to be commemorated in a series of music legends.
BBC News
Elton John announces weekly classic concert series [Video]

Elton John announces weekly classic concert series

Sir Elton John has announced a new classic concert series for fans to enjoy during the lockdown this summer.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:37Published

Royal Mint Royal Mint Government-owned mint that produces coins for the United Kingdom


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New Elton John coin released - with rare versions worth £65,000

New Elton John coin released - with rare versions worth £65,000 The icon, 73, is one of the world's most successful singer-songwriters, having sold more than 200...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Elton John honoured with his own commemorative coin from The Royal Mint


Telegraph.co.uk - Published

Sir Elton John honoured by Royal Mint on £1,000 gold coin

The Crocodile Rock singer is the second act to be commemorated in a series of music legends.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Elton John celebrated with new commemorative coin https://t.co/ELhSbi2aO5 https://t.co/jL0uOtrpFv 16 minutes ago

gulf_news

Gulf News Singer #eltonjohn celebrated with new commemorative coin #Britain Royal Mint will pay tribute to the decorated… https://t.co/GJcJmv1GWx 2 hours ago

Popprince

Kevin Hughes Congratulations ⁦@eltonofficial⁩ Sir Elton John’s incredible 50+ year career is celebrated by ⁦@RoyalMintUK⁩ with n… https://t.co/Sw1Lathwb6 3 hours ago

thetomcridland

Tom Cridland Daily reason #65 why the Elton John Band should be inducted into the @rockhall. People talk about Queen's 80s gigs… https://t.co/iEaRHrKLwO 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elton John 'moved to tears' by contestant’s performance on America's Got Talent [Video]

Elton John 'moved to tears' by contestant’s performance on America's Got Talent

Elton John will be cheering for Archie Williams on the new season of hit U.S. reality show America's Got Talent after the soul singer brought the Rocket Man to tears by performing one of his hits.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published