News Story Hbd Dalai Lama Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:23s - Published 7 minutes ago News Story Hbd Dalai Lama Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turned 85 on July 6. Tibetans paid their respect to Dalai Lama on the occasion. Prime Minister of Tibetan govt in-exile Dr Lobsang Sangay cut cake to mark Dalai Lama's birthday. Several world leaders extended their wishes to Dalai Lama on his birthday. Nancy Pelosi, BJP leader Kiren Rijiju, US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster among others wished the Tibetan spiritual leader on his 85th birthday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hindustan Times Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China https://t.co/Z4P6LeCXBa 6 seconds ago Shilpa RT @TheQuint: #GraphicNovel | How did the Dalai Lama escape to India, with 20 of his most trusted men in 1959, barefoot in the icy Himalaya… 2 minutes ago Uzaik Sohail RT @naseerganai: Last year, vehicles with Chinese nationals, dressed as civilians, reached close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eas… 4 hours ago 仰天大笑 썩개 환타옹 Amid India-China face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties https://t.co/03VybMR4iP 5 hours ago Sitansu Graphic Novel: The Dalai Lama’s Escape to India https://t.co/RAkPZNzypB 6 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Dalai Lama: 'We need compassion and humanity'



The BBC's Justin Rowlatt checks back in with the Dalai Lama by video call, three years after meeting him in person. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:46 Published 3 weeks ago