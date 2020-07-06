Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles

Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

news_to_live

News To Live entertainment- #Disha Patani’s latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/zV8u099nLx 4 days ago

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @insighttoday_in: Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/v2u8107833 4 days ago

insighttoday_in

Insight Today Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/v2u8107833 4 days ago

windowtonews

Window To News Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles - Window To News https://t.co/BXC55Dl3Cu #Bollywood,#DishaPatani,#media 5 days ago

UiTV_Connect

UiTV Connect Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media. Read More -… https://t.co/mPfjLmmLDs 5 days ago

MONTUSHIWANK

@ShiwankKushwaha RT @Newskarnataka: Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/WUrzL4iCO9 #news #headlines https://t.co/PHlrtyuxRT 5 days ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Disha Patani’s latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/7qitGVwXFq 5 days ago

thehawk

The Hawk Disha Patani''s latest picture is all about smiles #DishaPatani https://t.co/JTG3OaipDK 5 days ago