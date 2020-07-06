News To Live entertainment- #Disha Patani’s latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/zV8u099nLx 4 days ago

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @insighttoday_in: Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/v2u8107833 4 days ago

Insight Today Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/v2u8107833 4 days ago

Window To News Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles - Window To News https://t.co/BXC55Dl3Cu #Bollywood,#DishaPatani,#media 5 days ago

UiTV Connect Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media. Read More -… https://t.co/mPfjLmmLDs 5 days ago

@ShiwankKushwaha RT @Newskarnataka: Disha Patani's latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/WUrzL4iCO9 #news #headlines https://t.co/PHlrtyuxRT 5 days ago

Jolly Hoo Disha Patani’s latest picture is all about smiles https://t.co/7qitGVwXFq 5 days ago