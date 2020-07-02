Bubonic plague: China reports suspected case of 'black death' plague, sounds alert | Oneindia News

While the Covid-19 horror still haunts China, it stares at another potential danger.

A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media.

Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People’s Daily Online reported.

The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur.

The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020.

Sunday’s warning follows four reported cases of plague in people from Inner Mongolia last November, including two of the deadlier variant of plague—pneumonic plague.

The bubonic plague also known as the 'Black Death' in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents.

It cankill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).