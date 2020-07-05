Global  

Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs

Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs

Neil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations [Video]

Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations

The US celebrated Independence Day as coronavirus cases pass 2.8 million.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

FDA chief declines to back Trump’s ‘harmless’ COVID-19 claim

 Washington: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn has declined to back President Donald Trump’s claim that 99 per cent of COVID-19..
WorldNews

Viewpoint: What Donald Trump gets wrong about Somalia

 It seems Mr Trump's view of Somalia stems from the aftermath of the overthrow of Siad Barre in 1991, since when it has popularly been considered one of the..
WorldNews

Neil Young Neil Young American singer-songwriter


Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California police say

 Police are looking for two white people who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.
 
USATODAY.com

