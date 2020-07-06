Zach Braff pens heartbreaking tribute to best friend Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero tragically passed away after a 3-month long battle with coronavirus.
Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies at 41Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a brutal battle with the coronavirus.
Actor Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19The actor's wife announced that Cordero died on Sunday. He'd been fighting coronavirus since March.
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies At 41 After Coronavirus BattleTony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a lengthy battle with coronavirus, his wife announced on Sunday.