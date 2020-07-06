A Kickstarter Has Raised More Than $300,000 For A Perfume That Smells Like Space

If you've ever wondered what space smells like, you're not alone.

According to Gizmodo, plenty of people are curious about what kind of scent may be out there.

As od Sunday, a Kickstarter has received more than $321,000 for a NASA-Designed Perfume that smells like space.

The campaign’s organizers say NASA designed the perfume decades ago for training purposes.

"Eau de Space"’ has been a closely guarded NASA secret, but the Kickstarter organizers have acquired the recipe.

The group is raising funds to manufacture the scent and make it widely available.

Currently, you can buy a bottle of Eau de Space on Kickstarter beginning at $29.

For every bottle four-ounce bottle purchased, the group will donate a bottle to a local K-12 STEM program.

Shipping is scheduled to begin in September.