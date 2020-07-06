Ranveer Singh celebrates birthday in lockdown, wishes pour in | Oneindia News

Bollywood's one of the most talked-about actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday today on July 6.

Wishes are pouring in from all over the world for the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor who is celebrating his birthday amid COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

However, his close friends, fans and family are making it sure that he has an amazing one this year.

Many bollywood celebrities took to twitter to wish Ranveer singh.

The first wish came from Anisha, who happens to be his sister-in-law, she shared a quirky post for her 'jeeja ji' on his birthday.

Ranveer was born as Ranveer Bhavnani in Mumbai, 06th July,1985.