Remembering Vanessa Guillen Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:21s - Published 2 minutes ago Remembering Vanessa Guillen New developments in the case of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen. The army has now positively identified her remains, and a suspect in the case will make her first court appearance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE ARMY HAS NOW POSITIVELYIDENTIFIED HER REMAINS ANDTODAY -- A SUSPECT IN THE CASE-- WILL MAKE HER FIRST COURTAPPEARANCE.ABC'S ANDREW (DIM-BERT) DYMBURTHAS MORESCRIPT: THIS MORNING MORE THANTWO MONTHS LATER - CONFIRMATIONTHAT INVESTIGATORS HAVEIDENTIFIED THE REMAINS OF ARMYSOLDIER VANESSA GUILLEN - ASHER FAMILY CLAIMS THE ARMY DIDNOT TAKE HER DISAPPEARANCESERIOUSLY.MAYRA GUILLEN // SISTER "I'MNOT JUST GOING TO STAY GRIEVINGIN MY ROOM BECAUSE I KNOWVANESSA WOULDN'T WANT THAT.SHE WANTS JUSTICE" GUILLEN WASLAST SEEN APRIL 22ND OUTSIDEHER BARRACKS AT FORT HOOD INNATS - "WHY IT HAPPENED WHY ITTOOK THIS LONG.INVESTIGATORS SAY ARMYSPECIALIST AARON ROBINSON TOOKHIS OWN LIFE AFTER BEINGIDENTIFIED AS A SUSPECT.THIS MORNING, HIS ALLEGEDACCOMPLICE, CECILY AGUILAR,WILL MAKE HER FIRST COURTAPPEARANCE, ACCUSED OF HELPINGDISMEMBER AND HIDE GUILLEN'SBODY.AGUILAR IS THE ESTRANGED WIFEOF A FORMER SOLDIER AT FORTHOOD.ACCORDING TO THE ATTORNEY FORGUILLEN'S FAMILY..AGUILAR TOLD INVESTIGATORS THATGUILLEN SAW A PICTURE OF HER ONROBINSON'S PHONE, ANDTHREATENED TO REPORT ROBINSONFOR ADULTERY - WHICH IS A CRIMEIN THE MILITARY.BUT GUILLEN'S FAMILY DOES NOTBELIEVE THAT WAS THE MOTIVE-THEY SAYING ROBINSON WASSEXUALLY HARASSING GUILLEN.NATALIE KHAWAM // FAMILYATTORNEY VANESSA'S FATHER ANDSISTER SAYS THAT'S NOT LIKEVANESSA TO REPORT SOMEONE FORHAVING AN AFFAIR...WHAT WE BELIEVE IS SHE WASGOING TO REPORT HIM FOR SEXUALHARASSMENT.INVESTIGATORS SAY THEY'VE FOUNDNO EVIDENCE THAT GUILLEN WASSEXUALLY HARASSED.ARMY OFFICIALS ARE DEFENDINGTHEIR HANDLING OF THE CASE.MAJOR GEN.SCOTT EFFLANDT // DEPUTYCOMMANDING GENERAL OF III CORPS"WHAT I WAS ABLE TO SHARE WASTEMPERED BY MY RESPONSIBILITYTO PROTECT THE INTEGRITY OF THEINVESTIGATION, SO THAT WE COULDA), WE FIND VANESSA, B)PROSECUTE THOSE RESPONSIBLE FORTHIS TRAVESTY.ANDREW DYMBURT TAG GUILLEN'SFAMILY IS CALLING FOR ACONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONINTO HOW THIS CASE WAS HANDLED.IF CONVICTED, CECILY AGUILARFACES UP TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON.ANDREW DYMBURT, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTON.AND THIS MURAL HERE - WASPAINTED IN HONOR OF VANESSAGUILLEN.IT IS LOCATED IN KILLEN TEXAS.THE ARTIST SAYS THE GOAL OF THEMURAL IS TO MAKE A POWERFULSTATEMENT.MANY PEOPLE HAVE STOPPED BY THEMURAL TO LEAVE MESSAGES AND PAYTHEIR FINAL RESPECTS.AND A MURAL OF BREONNA TAYLORWAS ALSO PAINTED