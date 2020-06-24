Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh

|
Ram Madhav Indian politician
Ram Madhav takes dig at Rahul; says Emergency will never come backIn an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said leaders whose grandparents were responsible for imposing..
Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav
Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)
BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee
TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P NaddaLauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Dalai Lama Tibetan Buddhist spiritual teacher
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greets Dalai Lama on birthdayUnion Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday conveyed his greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 85th birthday and said his values..
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantrasTibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday, his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP resorting to 'cheap distractions', should answer questions raised by Rahul on border issue: CongressThe Congress on Monday accused the BJP of resorting to "cheap distractions and stunts" to "manage headlines" during the India-China border crisis, after the..
Bengal Guv says political space in state being cornered by TMCJagdeep Dhankhar's remark comes after BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that his vehicle was damaged by the supporters of the TMC workers when he had gone for a meeting..
Leh City in Ladakh, India
BRO constructs 3 bridges in Ladakh to facilitate Indian Army, civilians
Bharatiya Jana Sangh Former Indian political party
Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
