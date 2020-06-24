Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh.

He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

He also cut the cakes on the occasion.

Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ram Madhav Ram Madhav Indian politician

Ram Madhav takes dig at Rahul; says Emergency will never come back

 In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said leaders whose grandparents were responsible for imposing..
IndiaTimes
Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav [Video]

Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav

BJP Leader Ram Madhav on Manipur government's stability said that the government has been winning elections and it will be stable until 2022. Ram Madhav said, "Today, we are felicitating our newly elected member of Rajya Sabha. It was a grand victory for people of Manipur BJP leadership. We are being asked about stability of Government since 1 year, it is stable and it has been winning elections and will be stable until 2022."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)

BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee [Video]

BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee

On the 119th birthday of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party national president held a virtual rally. More than 2 crore BJP workers from across the country participated in this virtual rally of Nadda. During his rally, Nadda made a verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi over his unexpected role towards defence

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P Nadda

 Lauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
IndiaTimes
Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary in Kolkata. Dr Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh. Born in Kolkata, Mookerjee was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Dalai Lama Dalai Lama Tibetan Buddhist spiritual teacher

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greets Dalai Lama on birthday

 Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday conveyed his greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 85th birthday and said his values..
IndiaTimes

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras

 Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday, his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP resorting to 'cheap distractions', should answer questions raised by Rahul on border issue: Congress

 The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of resorting to "cheap distractions and stunts" to "manage headlines" during the India-China border crisis, after the..
IndiaTimes

Bengal Guv says political space in state being cornered by TMC

 Jagdeep Dhankhar's remark comes after BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that his vehicle was damaged by the supporters of the TMC workers when he had gone for a meeting..
DNA

Leh Leh City in Ladakh, India

BRO constructs 3 bridges in Ladakh to facilitate Indian Army, civilians [Video]

BRO constructs 3 bridges in Ladakh to facilitate Indian Army, civilians

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built three bridges near Leh which facilitated Indian Army's tank movement during stand-off along Line of Actual Control (LAC). It will allow movement of tanks and heavy vehicles in Nimmu and Basgo areas of Ladakh. The bridge was built at km 397 on National Highway-1. The third bridge has been constructed in Ule Topo area of Ladakh. While speaking to ANI, a BRO Executive Engineer, B Kishan said, "We built a bridge at km 397 on NH-1. This bridge has been made in a record time of three months. It is capable of carrying any sort of load which will cause no hindrance in the traffic." When asked about frequent Chinese objections to road construction activities in Ladakh sector, he added, "BRO has nothing to do with objections as we do whatever assignment is given to us."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:57Published

Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharatiya Jana Sangh Former Indian political party

Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary at party headquarters. He was accompanied by other party workers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SP Mookerjee birth anniversary: PM Modi, JP Nadda & other BJP leaders pay tribute [Video]

SP Mookerjee birth anniversary: PM Modi, JP Nadda & other BJP leaders pay tribute

PM Modi & other leaders pay tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his 119th birth anniversary. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. In his tweet, PM Modi wrote: ‘I..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:51Published
Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on, July 6 paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. During his speech, the decision of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published