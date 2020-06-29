Chip Matthews talk with Dr. Dean Kindler on Medical Monday

Key mortgage application data...flights to china resume...and a new film debuts on apple's streaming service - all in the week ahead.

We'll be watching wednesday's mortgage application data.

The housing market has been resilient during the pandemic thanks to record low rates and the desire to move out of cities.

But mortgage applications have fallen in each of the past 2 weeks, raising concerns of waning demand.

Also on wednesday, united airlines resumes service to china.

It will operate flights twice a week from san francisco to shanghai via seoul.

Flights to and from china have been suspended since february - when that country saw the peak of the pandemic.

Disney reopens its california shopping and dining district, downtown disney, on thursday.

Employees and guests will be subject to temperature checks before entering.

Face coverings will also be required.

Disney's nearby theme parks will remain closed.

A planned mid-july reopening for the 2 parks has been postponed as the company awaits approval from local officials.

And on friday, "greyhound" - starring tom hanks - arrives on the apple tv plus streaming service.

The world war 2 film was supposed to hit theaters last month, but the pandemic changed those plans.

Apple reportedly paid 70 million