Tom Meighan quits Kasabian The singer has decided to step away from the rock group he formed with guitarist Sergio Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards to deal with "personal issues that have affected his behaviour for some time".

A statement released on behalf of the band read: Tom previously admitted to experiencing a meltdown in 2016 after he split from his long-term girlfriend Kim James and she moved out with their daughter Mimi Malone.