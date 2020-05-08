The Soddy Daisy Community Library prepares for their Magical Summer Event Nite

Good morning, how are you today doing very well.

Hope you're doing well as well tell that down the end of this magical summer interesting event at the sunny day.

The library is havin taking place as a couple.

We were so excited and an amazing summer for reading a magical number of reading as all going to culminate on july 30 first friday night and it happens to be harry potter data were celebrating in style were hosting that matt and i at veterans art here in the everyone is welcome to join us.

Anybody that can do this as wel, and fun with this power be celebrating c having a white looks.

We got a lot of really great vendors and partners to b witness games got costume contest and your corporate ... and then after the event is over i we are going to be having a movie in the park.

Sound like a lot of fun.

A lot of girls participated in this program.

The last couple night which is made is the importance of reading come to reality right here in our community.

It it truly has in his an amazing on to see you know, not just the kids but also the adults coming out and supporting our ... absolutely with a friend joinin as you listen to them, but also a little bit about some of the folks to participate.

They can be part of this program as you just mentioned earlier.

Anyone in the community that the damages can be anything coming.

I guess it's open for everyone.

I the event is free family really.

We've got dj jean levin.

He canopies in the party music all night.

We got transferred north side neighborhood health market times girl scout learnin rx on the list just keeps going on and on the word remarkable evening & estelle great literacy and you making sure we got book and lately kelly wanted.

She is harry potter and the pain for the event.

Well, no matter how long it's been acting for comin up on 20 how long it's been acting for coming up on 2027 years that gary r's been out, but harry potter the book series truly revolutionize children literature.

It got kids excited and it got clearance reading the same thing as the and now it's his crew up with your daughter are getting their children to read it always truly something to bring the entire family together and it's such an uplifting story of coming from nothing.

Find your inner magic and that to me is what reading does or you'd help you find your inner magic dies again and having an massive ration agains the friday july the 30 first of this year and there's any costume contest and lots of other fun activities for the kids and adults tell some more information.

If that's the line somewhere, nationwide, and i ge kelly the best place to go is t our base age.

It at the cl on base, or twitter or you can just look at saturday's media librar on you can also check us out on our web.

I help her foundation.

Now quickly kelly i will ask you hunting contest character maybe about penciling to dress up on it mainly or carry harry potter here errors others three different groups at 12 and under 13 and 18 and an adult and onto noble hamilton race has been no wonder tooth bias amazing.

I to get away absolutely.

What books are you getting away i were getting waking everything from all the way to the routine that would go white writing titles.

We thought about maybe going with just harry arbuckle.

We really wanted to be able to cater to each child's desire.

You know what her greed keep him excited about reading is important especially during the summer months when health and pandemic is been out there and kids have not been in the classroom.

Thank you kelly for what you're doing for your community and our community her in the tennessee valley folks o it.

Check it out and get my first