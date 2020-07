Sam Heughan Eyes James Bond Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:25s - Published 7 minutes ago Sam Heughan Eyes James Bond The actor - who previously auditioned to play the suave spy in 2006 but lost out to Daniel Craig - has topped a poll of almost 80,000 fans around the world. 0

