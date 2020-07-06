Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline On Monday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the pipeline to shut down pending further environmental review.

The pipeline must shut down within the next 30 days.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe considers the move to be a victory.

The tribe's attorney, Jan Hasselman, said that "justice has been served." Attorney Jan Hasselman, via press release Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith called it a historic day.

Mike Faith, via press release