Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review
Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review

Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review

A federal judge on Monday sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

Katie Johnston reports.

