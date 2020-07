Vikram Chandra on Chinese troops pulling back from Galwan valley, other news

In the first signs that disengagement has begun on the LAC, the Chinese troops have pulled back 2 km from the Galwan valley.

The news comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor, Wang Yi on Sunday.

Could this mark the beginning of the process of disengagement with China?

Top stories with Vikram Chandra