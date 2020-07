Vikram Chandra on India pulling back on economic ties with China, other stories

Tension continues to mount between India and China as the two countries engage in deescalation talks at the Line of Actual Control.

In the meantime, India has launched massive pull back on economic ties with China with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announcing a ban on Chinese firms from highway projects.

Watch all this and more on the evening playlist with Vikram Chandra