Phase 3 Begins In NYC; Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen, Indoor Dining Not Allowed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Phase 3 Begins In NYC; Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen, Indoor Dining Not Allowed Nail salons and other personal care services, including spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlors are back in business in New York City as Phase 3 started Monday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Phase 3 Set To Begin Monday In NYC, With Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen It will be another step toward normal life. People will finally be able to get their mani-pedi when...

CBS 2 - Published 22 hours ago



