Phase 3 Begins In NYC; Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen, Indoor Dining Not Allowed
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Phase 3 Begins In NYC; Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen, Indoor Dining Not Allowed

Phase 3 Begins In NYC; Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen, Indoor Dining Not Allowed

Nail salons and other personal care services, including spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlors are back in business in New York City as Phase 3 started Monday.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

