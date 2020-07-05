|
Phase 3 Begins In NYC; Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen, Indoor Dining Not Allowed
Nail salons and other personal care services, including spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlors are back in business in New York City as Phase 3 started Monday.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
